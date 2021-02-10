Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,105 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,490. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.