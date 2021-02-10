Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,705 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 298.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,853. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

