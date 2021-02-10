Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 9,861 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

