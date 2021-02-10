Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.24. The company had a trading volume of 128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

