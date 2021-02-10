Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $110.77. 25,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,927. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

