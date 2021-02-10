Neumann Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,113. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

