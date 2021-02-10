Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1,578.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Chevron by 27.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.84. 299,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

