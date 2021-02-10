Neumann Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,767 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

IJJ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 64,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,330. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $94.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

