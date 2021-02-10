Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 234,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,059 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,472,870. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.