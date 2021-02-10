Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,900 shares of company stock worth $37,472,870. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

