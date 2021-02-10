Neutron Price Tops $0.0197 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 247.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a total market cap of $772,384.14 and $2,325.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 480.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00031765 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

