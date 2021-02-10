New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get New Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.