New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 6,847.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

