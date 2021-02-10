New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Trading Down 0.3%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 16,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 24,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from New York City REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

