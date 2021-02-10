Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 349,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 79,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Get Newater Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.