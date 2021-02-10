Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Trading Up 1.4%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 154,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 222,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a P/E ratio of -185.00.

About Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

