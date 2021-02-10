Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 2,514,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

