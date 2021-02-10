Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.
Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 2,514,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.78. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.
