Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 72.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 157.6% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $46,600.97 and approximately $6.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

