NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.0530 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $329,976.66 and approximately $12,553.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.01120161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00476396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008890 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

