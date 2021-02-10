Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 641.85 ($8.39), with a volume of 168685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The stock has a market cap of £591.39 million and a PE ratio of -237.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 581.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.50.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

