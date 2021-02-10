NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) to Issue GBX 1.76 Dividend

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NESF traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 831,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.39 million and a PE ratio of -22.48. NextEnergy Solar has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.84.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.