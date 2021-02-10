NFTX Hashmasks Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $350,174.94 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $350,174.94 and approximately $64,008.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $1,163.37 or 0.02603585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00051209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00113537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00090345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00205992 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 301 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars.

