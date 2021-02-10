Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Nimiq has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,950.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.35 or 0.03853952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.01118567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00476595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.35 or 0.00387867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00258472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,017,811,232 coins and its circulating supply is 7,274,061,232 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

