Nimiq Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $39.82 million and $2.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.44 or 0.03833440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.00403494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.55 or 0.01122420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00485667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00384959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.50 or 0.00249515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00023317 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,014,530,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,780,714 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.