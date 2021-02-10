Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.06

Shares of Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 33781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.17.

About Niobay Metals Inc. (NBY.V) (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

