Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.75 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.52 ($1.48). 30,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 70,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.08.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.