NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NI stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.