NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NI stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.