nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LASR stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

