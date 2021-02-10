nLIGHT (LASR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect nLIGHT to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LASR stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75.
A number of research firms have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
