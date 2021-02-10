NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,619 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 116.4% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 97,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 163,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

