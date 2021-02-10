NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 21,800 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

