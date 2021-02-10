NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.