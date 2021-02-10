NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 296.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bruker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 171,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bruker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

BRKR opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

