NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,391.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE:DAR opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

