NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 259,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.