NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.