NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.