NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.74 Million in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

