NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $2.17 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 281,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 229,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

