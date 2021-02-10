NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 241.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $365,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,534 shares of company stock worth $12,839,870 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

