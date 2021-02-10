NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 13,028 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1,074.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -279.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

