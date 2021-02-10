NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 3,625 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

