NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $292.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $302.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,924,463 shares of company stock valued at $722,613,207 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.77.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.