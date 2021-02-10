NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 47,100 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $2,680,258.74. Insiders sold a total of 1,148,280 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,971 in the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.55 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.