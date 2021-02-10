NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 51,700 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 130,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $4,612,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -396.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

