NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 43.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,873,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

