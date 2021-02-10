NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,421,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $144.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.