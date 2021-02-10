NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,595 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 246.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

