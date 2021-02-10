NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 166,007 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,007 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.