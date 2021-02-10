NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,674 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

