NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 69,700 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

